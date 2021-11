The Mulberry Grove Aces were defeated in the fifth place game in The FNB Boys Basketball Turkey Tournament Saturday afternoon.

Patoka recorded a 44-35 win over the Aces.

Mulberry Grove led by a point late in the first quarter, but trailed 23-17 at halftime and 37-26 after three quarters.

Leading the Aces in scoring were Tucker Johnson and Elias Goodin with 12 points each.

The Aces are 1-3 going into a home game Tuesday night against Sandoval.