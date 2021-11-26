Aces Fall To Mt. Olive

The Mulberry Grove Aces struggled Wednesday night in their second game of The FNB Community Bank Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament.

Mt. Olive defeated the Aces 44-17.

Mulberry Grove scored only two points in the first half and trailed by 22 at halftime. The Wildcats led by as many as 34 points late in the third quarter.

The Aces shot only 16 percent from the floor and sank two of 13 free throws. Mt. Olive had a 34 percent field goal performance, but was 17 of 23 at the line.

Mulberry Grove owns a 1-1 record, and plays 2-0 St. Elmo-Brownstown Friday about 8:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

In other tournament games Wednesday, St. Elmo-Brownstown topped Lebanon 54-14 and Cowden Herrick-Beecher City defeated Patoka 53-47.