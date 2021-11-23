Aces Open Turkey Tourney With A Win

The Mulberry Grove Aces opened their basketball season with a 59-40 win over Lebanon Monday night in The FNB Community Bank Mulberry Grove Turley Tournament.

The Aces trailed 10-9 after one quarter, but turned things around in the second quarter. A string of very good defensive plays allowed Mulberry Grove to score several fast-break buckets, and the Aces led 25-18 by halftime.

It was a 41-30 margin for the home team after three frames, then the Aces expanded their lead to 20 points during the fourth quarter.

Eight players scored for the winners. Leading the way was Arjan Epperson with 13 points and Tucker Johnson with 10. Gavin Wilson added nine, while Gavin Plant and Elias Goodin put in eight apiece.

The Aces’ next tournament game is at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday against Mt. Olive, and the next Aces WGEL broadcast is Friday at 8:15 p.m. against St. Elmo-Brownstown.