Area 8th Grade Girls Basketball Teams In Regionals

Eighth grade girls’ basketball teams from Mulberry Grove, Pocahontas and Greenville will play in IESA regionals next week.

Pocahontas and Mulberry Grove have been assigned to the Mt. Olive Class 8-1A Regional.

Mulberry Grove, seeded fourth, plays fifth-seeded Ramsey at 6 p.m. Monday, November 29. The winner goes up against Mt. Olive at 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 30.

Pocahontas is the third seed and has a game against sixth-seeded Millstadt St. James at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The winning team advances to the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Brussels.

The Mt. Olive Regional championship game is Friday, December 3 at 6 p.m.

Greenville is in the Litchfield Class 8-3A Regional.

The Lady Blue Jays are seeded second and have a first round bye. They will play in the semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, November 30 against the winner of the Hillsboro-East St. Louis Lincoln contest.

The semifinal winning teams advance to the championship game, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, December 3 at Litchfield.