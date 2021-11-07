Breese Central, Mater Dei, Pana & Nashville Advance To Quarterfinals

Breese Central, Mater Dei, Pana and Nashville have advanced to the quarterfinals of the high school state playoffs.

In second round action Saturday, Breese Central beat Murphysboro 48-28 in Class 4A, and in Class 2A games, Mater Dei downed Johnston City 49-22. Nashville defeated Bismarck 33-26, and Pana was a 29-7 winner over Maroa-Forsyth.

In quarterfinal games next Saturday, Breese Central will play Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin, Mater Dei goes up against Decatur St. Teresa, and Pana matches up with Nashville.

In other playoff games Saturday, Vandalia lost to Decatur St. Teresa 66-14, Mt. Carmel beat Carlinville 54-7, Mahomet stopped Triad 49-14, Marion defeated Mascoutah 51-21, Freeburg beat Carterville 37-21, and East St. Louis whipped Oak Lawn Richards 54-0.