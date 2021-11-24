Comets Drop Opener At Nokomis

The Greenville Comets dropped their opening game of the 2021-22 basketball season Tuesday night at Nokomis.

The Redskins grabbed a 50-34 victory.

The Comets led just once in the game, 3-2. Nokomis was in front 13-9 after the first quarter, 21-15 at halftime and expanded the margin to 40-28 after three quarters.

Greenville High was led in scoring by Jack Schaufelberger with 16 points, nine of them coming in the first frame with three, three-point field goals.

The two teams will play again Saturday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the Kaskaskian Classic Tournament at Carlyle.