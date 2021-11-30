Comets Lose In Kaskaskian Classic

The Greenville Comets’ varsity basketball team has a 1-1 mark in the Kaskaskia Classic in Carlyle after losing Monday night.

Pinckneyville defeated the Comets 58-46.

It was a fast-paced game and the GHS players fought hard throughout the contest. Greenville led early in the game and it was 11-11 late in the first quarter.

Pinckneyville moved in front by four points by the end of the opening quarter, led by six at halftime and 15 after three quarters. The Comets outscored the Panthers 12-9 in the final eight minutes.

Greenville sank seven three-point shots.

The Comets had balanced scoring. They were led by Landen Moss with 10 points. Jaylon Betts, Peyton McCullough and Jack Schaufelberger scored nine points each.

The Comets have an overall record of 1-2. They return to the tournament in Carlyle Friday night to face Okawville at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.