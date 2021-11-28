Comets Win First Tournament Game

Nick Grull sank two free throws with just under 15 seconds to play to give the Greenville Comets a 44-42 win over Nokomis Saturday night in the Kaskaskian Classic at Carlyle.

The win avenged a loss to that same Nokomis team last Tuesday. The Redskins beat GHS by 16 at their gym.

This time, the Comets led most of the game. They were in front by 10 at halftime and won despite scoring only 13 points in the second half.

Nokomis tied the game at 42 with 4:23 left in the game. The Greenville defense shut down the Redskins the rest of the way.

That set the stage for Grull’s free throw heroics. Nokomis had the ball in the closing seconds, but missed a shot. The Comets grabbed the rebound just at the final horn.

Head Coach Todd Cantrill said the difference in the two games against Nokomis, outside of the final results, came down to intensity and playing smarter Saturday than last time.

Click below to hear his comments:

Leading the Comets in scoring were Kaleb Gardner and Peyton McCullough with 11 points apiece.

The Comets next game in the Kaskaskian Classic is Monday at 7:30 p.m. against Pinckneyville. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.