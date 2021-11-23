First Game A Victory For GHS Freshman Boys

The Greenville High School freshman boys’ basketball team opened its season with a 49-34 victory at Carlyle Monday night.

The Comets rallied after trailing by six after one quarter and seven at halftime.

The GHS squad came out in the second half and took control of the game. The Comets outscored the home team 18-4 in the third quarter and 14-6 in the fourth.

Leading scorers for Greenville were Cale Ackerman with 13 points, Carter Manhart with 11, and Elijah Shadowens with 10. Ackerman grabbed six rebounds and Manhart posted two assists.