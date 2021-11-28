GHS Basketball Games This Week

The Greenville Lady Comets basketball squad has three regular season games this week, while the GHS Comets play in the Kaskaskian Classic at Carlyle.

The Lady Comets have their first home game Monday night against Nokomis, then play at Nashville Tuesday. They host Hillsboro Thursday night. The games against Nashville and Hillsboro will be broadcast on WGEL.

The Comets play in the tournament at Carlyle on Monday against Pinckneyville, and Friday night against Okawville. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on WGEL.

How the Comets finish in pool play will determine what time they play Saturday, December 4. That game will also be aired on WGEL.