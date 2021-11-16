GHS Girls’ Tennis Awards

The Greenville High School girls’ tennis team had a very successful season with a 15-6 record and a South Central Conference championship.

The squad placed second in the Highland and Alton doubles tournaments, third in the Centralia Invitational, fourth in the sectional and fifth in the St. Anthony Invitational.

Head Coach Vaughn Robart presented individual awards.

Paige Mathias was the varsity’s most valuable player, recording 40 points, the most ever in a season. She also tied for the most quality wins at 24.

State Qualifier Ellie Schaufelberger received the Most Improved Player Award.

Katelyn Ridens was Most Improved Singles player, and posted 24 quality wins.

Evie Johnson was Most Improved in Doubles, Cora Miller won Most Improved Backhand, Anna Palen received the Newcomer Award, and Alex Pichaske was presented the Team Spirit Award.

Haley Beckert was named junior varsity most valuable player.