GHS Softball Field Project Update

Greenville High School softball fans will see many additions at the field in the 2022 season.

Work is now underway at the field south of the high school auditorium.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat told WGEL the improvements were all paid for through money that came in from fundraisers such as Comets cards and more. Concrete risers have been installed on the first and third base side, which will include 120 chair-back seats. There will also be a new scoreboard and a new press box with a sound system.

Alstat said many groups use fundraising companies, which keep some of the proceeds. He does the fundraising in-house, so all of the money remains with the GHS athletic department. That has led to many improvements to high school athletic facilities.