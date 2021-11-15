GU Football Headed To The Playoffs

For the first time in school history, the Greenville University football team has qualified for the NCAA Division III national playoffs.

The Panthers won the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference championship by defeating Minnesota-Morris this past Saturday, 47-21.

GU completed the conference schedule with a 6-0 record. The team is 8-2 overall.

The conference champion received an automatic berth in the playoffs.

Saturday’s game was in Greenville and after the victory, head coach Robbie Schomaker led his team in a song.

Click below to hear it and some of his celebratory comments:

The Panthers open the playoffs Saturday, November 20 at Wisconsin-Whitewater. The home team is undefeated. Game time is noon.