GU Football One Win Away From NCAA D3 Post Season

The Greenville University football team is one victory away from its first trip to the NCAA Division III post-season.

The Panthers enter the last game of the regular season, Saturday, with a one game lead for first place in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

They are 5-0 in the UMAC and will plat at home Saturday against Minnesota Morris, which has one conference loss.

Kickoff is noon.

Greenville University travelled to Michigan last weekend and defeated Finlandia 28-2.

The GU defense held the home team to a total of 115 offensive yards.

Running back Paul Garrett had another big game, gaining 135 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.

The Panthers enter Saturday’s contest with a 7-2 overall record.