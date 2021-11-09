GU Football One Win Away From NCAA D3 Post Season

The Greenville University football team is one victory away from its first trip to the NCAA Division III post-season.
The Panthers enter the last game of the regular season, Saturday, with a one game lead for first place in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
They are 5-0 in the UMAC and will plat at home Saturday against Minnesota Morris, which has one conference loss.
Kickoff is noon.
Greenville University travelled to Michigan last weekend and defeated Finlandia 28-2.
The GU defense held the home team to a total of 115 offensive yards.
Running back Paul Garrett had another big game, gaining 135 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.
The Panthers enter Saturday’s contest with a 7-2 overall record.