GU Football Players Honored

Two members of Greenville University’s football team have received honors for their outstanding play during last Saturday’s 55-30 win over Crown College.

Running back Paul Garrett was selected to the D3Football.com team for the week. He was also offensive player of the week, for the third time this season, in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

Garrett ran for 239 yards and scored four touchdowns. He had 262 all-purpose yards.

The UMAC Defensive Player of the Week was Greenville’s Turjon McLaurin. The sophomore had three sacks for a loss of 29 yards, and totaled six tackles, four of them solos.

McLaurin, a defensive lineman led the GU defense, which shut down the Crown College running game for minus 44 yards.