GU Men’s Basketball Beaten On The Road

Greenville University’s men’s basketball squad made the long trip to Spokane, Washington over the weekend to start the 2021-22 season.

The Panthers lost two contests.

On Friday, Whitworth downed Greenville 146-110. Leading the scoring for GU was Kenneth Cooley with 31 points.

Saturday’s game saw Greenville fall behind Pacific of Oregon, 81-55 at halftime, and the Panthers lost 155-125.

The offense was led by Cam Irvin with 26 points, Romello Ball with 17 and Everett Campbell with 16.

Former Greenville Comets Samuel Barber and Grant McCullough, both junior, are on the Panther roster along with freshman Caleb Carter from Highland.

The Greenville squad has its first home game Saturday against North Central. Game time is 4 p.m.