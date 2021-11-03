GU Soccer Teams Advance To Semifinals

Both Greenville University soccer teams have advanced to the semifinals of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournaments.

The GU women and men both hosted quarterfinal contests Tuesday.

In overtime, the Lady Panthers edged Principia 1-0. Samantha De La Cruz scored the goal. Grace Gehner was in goal and earned the shutout.

The GU women, now 11-7, go on the road and play in the semifinals Thursday night against Webster.

The GU Panther men blanked Westminster 2-0 in their quarterfinal game.

Scoring were Jared McPeek and Ruben Martinez. Pedro Vebber had the shutout in goal.

With a 12-8-1 record, the Panthers travel to Kentucky Thursday to battle Spalding in a semifinal contest.