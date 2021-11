The Greenville University’s women’s volleyball team is in the NCAA Division III post-season tournament and has been assigned to the Wisconsin-Eu Claire Regional.

The Lady Panthers play the host team at 8 p.m. Thursday. A win over Eu Claire would put the GU women into the regional semifinals on Friday.

Eu Claire is nationally ranked and has a 29-3 record. The Lady Panthers are 24-6, and won the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season and conference tournament championships.