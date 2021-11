The Greenville University women’s volleyball team continues to be the team to beat in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The Lady Panthers are the number one seed in the upcoming SLIAC post-season tournament.

They defeated Webster in four games last week and on Friday topped Fontbonne 3-0 at H.J. Long Gymnasium.

That gives GU a 21-6 overall record and an 11-0 SLIAC mark with one regular season match to go, at Spalding Tuesday night.