GU Volleyball Women Headed To NCAA D3 Nationals

The Greenville University volleyball women are returning to the NCAA Division III national tournament.

The Lady Panthers completed a clean sweep of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference by winning the SLIAC tournament crown at home Saturday.

GU beat Webster, 3-1, in the semifinals and defeated Westminster, 3-0, in the championship match.

The Greenville women claimed the regular season crown with a 12-0 mark, and including tournament results, the Lady Panthers were 14-0 against SLIAC opponents.

The GU women enter the national tournament with an overall record of 24-6. This will be the sixth time in the volleyball program’s history that a team has qualified for the Division III tourney.