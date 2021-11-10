GU Women’s Basketball Opens Season With Losses

The Greenville University women opened their basketball season over the weekend with two games in Decatur.

Friday, the Lady Panthers were edged by Illinois College, 67-65.

Madelyn Stephens scored 19 points with Ashley Anderson and Emily Reinneck adding 13 apiece. Former Lady Comet Ally Cantrill dished out six assists.

GU lost Saturday to Millikin University by the score of 100-57.

Emily Reinneck was top scorer for Greenville with 11 points.

The Lady Panthers play this weekend in the Mountaintop Madness Tournament near Chattanooga, Tennessee.