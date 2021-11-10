High School Football Playoffs Continue Saturday

The quarterfinal round of the Illinois High School Association state football playoffs is Saturday.

Both Breese teams are in the Elite 8 in their classes.

In Class 2A, it will be a clash of the unbeatens as Mater Dei plays at Decatur St. Teresa. Game time is 3 p.m.

Breese Central goes to Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin for 2 p.m. game. Both teams have 10-1 records.

The only South Central Conference team still in the playoffs is Pana. The Panthers travel to Nashville for a 1 p.m. Class 2A battle.

Pana is 11-0 and Nashville 10-1.

In Class 6A, East St. Louis, 9-2, plays at 2:30 p.m. at Lemont, which is 11-0.