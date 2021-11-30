Lady Comets Defeated By Nokomis

The Greenville Lady Comets played their first home game of the season Monday night, but fell to Nokomis 42-39.

The Greenville High School varsity girls led 31-14 at halftime, but were outscored by 10 in the third quarter. Nokomis took the lead in the fourth period and won the game by three points.

The Lady Redskins outscored GHS 10 to 4 at the free throw line.

Mia Emken had a big offensive game for the Lady Comets with 17 points. Lilly Funneman recorded eight points.

The Lady Comets are 1-3 for the season. They played at Nashville Tuesday.