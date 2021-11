Playing in the Columbia Tip Off Classic Tournament Saturday, the Greenville Lady Comets were defeated in the consolation championship game.

Greenville trailed 30-17 at halftime and lost to Father McGivney 52-19. Natalie McCullough was the leading scorer for GHS with six points.

The Lady Comets are now 1-2 for the season. Their next game is at home against Nokomis on November 29.