Lady Comets Lose Opener

In a game broadcast Monday night on WGEL, the Greenville Lady Comets began the new season with a loss in the Columbia Tip Off Classic.

The host team, Columbia, defeated GHS 47-26.

The Lady Comets led once in the contest, 7-6 with two minutes left in the first quarter. Columbia was on top 22-16 at halftime, then outscored the Lady Comets 16-6 in the third quarter.

Abby Sussenbach led the local team in scoring with 11 points. Lilly Funneman recorded nine points.

The Lady Comets play a consolation bracket game at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Belleville Althoff.

Alton Marquette beat Althoff 61-34 Monday night.

The next WGEL Lady Comets’ broadcast will be Saturday. The time is to be determined.