Lady Comets To Open Basketball Season

The Greenville Lady Comets basketball team begins the new season in the Columbia Girls Basketball Tip Off Classic next week.

The Lady Comets’ first game is Monday, November 15 at 6 p.m. against Columbia. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and at WGEL.com.

A win for the GHS squad will put the girls into a semifinal game Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. A loss means the next game will be Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 20 is the final day of the tournament. WGEL will broadcast the Lady Comets’ game.

Saturday’s games are scheduled for 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m.

