Lady Comets Win, Play Again Saturday

The Greenville Lady Comets grabbed their first win of the new season Wednesday night at the Columbia Tip Off Classic.

The Greenville High School girls defeated Belleville Althoff 40-29.

The score was tied at 11 after the first quarter, then the Lady Comets held a seven point lead at halftime.

GHS scored just four points in the third quarter, however the team held Althoff to just two.

For the game, both teams recorded nine points from the free throw line. The Lady Comets sank five three-pointers to none for Althoff.

Leading the offense for Greenville was Lilly Funneman with 12 points. Abby Sussenbach posted seven, and Charlee Stearns and Mia Emken scored six apiece.

The Lady Comets, now 1-1, will play in the consolation final at Columbia, Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The opponent will be the winner of Thursday’s game between Belleville East and Father McGivney.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.