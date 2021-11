Playing at home Tuesday night, the Greenville Junior High girls’ basketball teams lost to Pana.

The eighth grade Lady Blue Jays were beaten 41-8. Breanna McCray scored six points for Grenville.

The seventh grade Lady Jays went into overtime before falling 27-23.

Pana outscored the home team 4-0 in the overtime with all of those points coming from the free throw line.

Ryleigh Plannette was leading scorer for the Lady Jays with 11 points.