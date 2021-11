This past week, the Greenville Junior High girls’ basketball team recorded victories over Mulberry Grove.

In the eighth grade game, Greenville finished on top 15-5. Scoring four points for the Lady Jays was Haylee Clark.

The seventh grade Greenville girls won 38-6. Top scorers were Ryleigh Plannette with 10 points, and Trinley Cale and Tinley Walker with eight apiece.