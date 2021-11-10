Lady Jays Beat Vandalia, Fall To Altamont

The Greenville Junior High girls’ basketball teams recently hosted Vandalia and won.

The eighth grade Lady Blue Jays posted a 29-18 victory. Emma Veith had a 10-point game with Haylee Clark and Breanna McCray recording six apiece.

The seventh grade Greenville girls posted a 21-8 win over Vandalia. Scoring seven points for the winners were Vanae Brown and Gracie Goodson with Ryleigh Plannette adding six.

Both teams fell to Altamont. Greenville’s eight graders lost 26-20 as Veith scored nine points and Clark had six.

Altamont’s seventh graders beat the Lady Jays 20-17. Ada Jefferson and Brown had six points each.