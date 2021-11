The Greenville University Lady Panthers basketball squad went to Georgia to grab its first win of the season Friday night.

The GU women rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring Brevard College 24-11, to pull out a 60-57 victory.

For the game, Greenville outscored Brevard 22-3 at the free throw line.

Top scorers for GU were Emily Reinneck with 18 points and Ashley Anderson with 10.

The action was in the Lookout Mountain, Georgia Mountaintop Madness Tournament.