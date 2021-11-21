Lady Panthers On A Winning Streak

The Greenville University womens basketball team has a four game winning streak after posting two victories this week.

It took a big fourth quarter rally for the Lady Panthers to win at Aurora College, 80-76.

Trailing by 12 points after three quarters, the GU women poured in 32 points during the final period. For the game, the Lady Panthers outscored Aurora 23-13 at the free throw line.

Greenville had four players score in double figures. Emily Reinneck had 20 points, Abigail Reinneck and Madelyn Stephen, 18 apiece, and Ally Cantrill 12.

Emily Reinneck grabbed nine rebounds and Cantrill had seven assists.

Thursday at home, the Lady Panthers defeated William Woods, 83-61. They sank 11 of 20 three-point shots.

Leading the scoring were Haven Robertson and Stephen with 16 points each. Ashley Anderson and Emily Reinneck recorded 13 apiece, while Abigail Reinneck added 10.

Anderson, Emily Reinneck, Cantrill and Robertson totaled six rebounds each.

The Lady Panthers are 4-2 for the season. They host Lincoln Christian Monday.