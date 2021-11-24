Lady Panthers Win Again

The Greenville University Lady Panthers basketball team is in the midst of a five game winning streak.

That fifth victory came Monday night at home against Lincoln Christian. The GU women scored the first 20 points of the game and ended up with a 60-35 triumph.

Emily Reinneck recorded 12 points, and came up with eight rebounds and two steals. Ashley Anderson scored 11 points and also grabbed eight rebounds. Madelyn Stephen totaled three assists.

The Lady Panthers are 5-2 for the season and host Knox College at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4.