Lady Panthers Win Title

The Greenville University women’s basketball won two games over the weekend to capture the championship of the Mountaintop Madness Classic in Georgia.

The Lady Panthers used a big rally Friday night to edge Brevard College 60-57. They outscored the opponent, 24-11 in the fourth quarter, and ended up with a 22-3 advantage at the free throw line for the game.

Emily Reinneck had a big contest for GU with 18 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Ashley Anderson posted 110 points.

Saturday, the GU women grabbed the title with a 58-52 victory over Covenant College. The big difference was the third quarter when GU outscored Covenant 22-12.

Amanda Brooks led the winners with 11 points. Anderson grabbed 10 rebounds.

Emily Reinneck was named tournament most valuable player and Ashley Anderson was placed on the all-tournament team.

The Lady Panthers returned home with a 2-2 overall record.