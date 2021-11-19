MG Turkey Tourney Begins Monday

The FNB Community Bank Mulberry Grove Turkey Tournament begins Monday.

The boys’ basketball tournament consists of eight teams. The Aces are joined in Pool A by Mt. Olive, St. Elmo-Brownstown and Lebanon.

Pool B includes of Cowden Herrick-Beecher City, Father McGivney, Patoka and Ramsey.

Three games will be played Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday nights. Game times are 5:15 p.m. 6:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Mulberry Grove takes on Lebanon at 8:15 Monday, battles Mt. Olive at 8:15 Wednesday, and goes up against St. Elmo-Brownstown at 8:15 Friday.

The tournament ends Saturday, November 27 with the seventh place game starting at 1:30 p.m., followed by the fifth place, third place game and championship games.

WGEL will broadcast the Mulberry Grove games on Monday, Friday and Saturday.