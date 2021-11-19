Nine Football Comets Named All-Conference

Nine members of the 2021 Greenville High School football team have been honored by the coaches of the South Central Conference.

Four were named to the all-conference first team. They are Jayden Maples, a senior as an offensive lineman; Grant Wilderman, a junior as a running back; Peyton McCullough, a senior as a wide receiver; and Austin Sorenson, a senior as a defensive lineman.

Junior Sam Wagner was honored twice. He was selected to the second team as an offensive and defensive lineman. Other second team players include junior Dieken Graber as a place kicker, and senior Jaylon Betts at defensive back.

On the all-conference third team from Greenville are junior quarterback Ryan Jackson, Jaydon Maples, a junior as a defensive lineman; and senior linebacker Cazdin Weber.