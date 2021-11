The basketball season came to an end Monday night for the Greenville seventh grade girls’ basketball team.

Playing in the semifinals of the Hillsboro regional, the Lady Bluejays were defeated by Hillsboro 31-16.

The contest was close through three quarters. Hillsboro led 8-6 at halftime, and it was still a two-point game after three quarters. Hillsboro outscored the Lady Jays 15-2 in the last period.

Top scorer for Greenville was Ryleigh Plannette with 10 points.