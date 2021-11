It’s another championship for the Greenville University men’s cross country team!

The Panthers won their sixth straight St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title last Saturday at Litchfield.

They were led by Gianni Estrada, who won his second straight individual title.

Former Greenville Comet Collin Kessinger, a senior, finished third overall.

GU had 12 of the top 20 runners in the 8K race.

It was the 18th SLIAC championship in GU men’s cross country history.