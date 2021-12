The Mulberry Grove Aces opened play Tuesday night in the St. Elmo Tournament.

Playing the number one seeded squad, the Aces fell to South Central 82-34.

In the other game Tuesday, St. Elmo/Brownstown beat Patoka/Odin 52-42.

Mulberry Grove plays in the consolation bracket Thursday at 6:15 p.m. The opponent will be Patoka/Odin.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL Radio.