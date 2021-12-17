Aces Lose In Tournament Thursday

The Mulberry Grove Aces had the upper hand in the first half in a game against Patoka-Odin Thursday night at the St. Elmo Tournament.

Patoka-Odin grabbed the win by the score of 64-52.

The Aces led by as many as six points in the first half and were in front 21-18 at halftime.

The Warriors controlled the third quarter, exploding for 26 points. Both teams posted 18 points in the final period.

The Aces sank 16 of 20 free throws.

Leading the Mulberry Grove offense was Daustin Steiner with 18 points, 13 of them coming in the first half. Tucker Johnson had a 15-point game, scoring nine from the free throw line.

The Aces are 1-7 for the season. They finish the St. Elmo Tournament Saturday at 3 p.m. in the seventh place game.