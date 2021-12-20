Archers Achieve Basketball Success

The Greenville-based Illinois Archers basketball teams concluded play in the Clinton County Youth League with two squads doing well in tournaments.

On Saturday, the third grade Archer boys won the consolation championship.

After losing a tough 7-6 game in the opener, the Archers defeated Breese and Trenton for the consolation title.

Players are Brantley Jackson, Javontae Petty, Ethan Shadowens, Baylor Wittig, Grant Hollenkamp, Silas Bradshaw, Cullen Hamel and Cysian Davis.

The fourth grade Archers finished the regular season in first place and got a double bye at the start of Sunday’s tournament.

They won in the semifinals over Trenton 25-15, then defeated a Breese team 19-16.

Players on the championship team are Connon Wayman, Kobe Atchison, Daniel Estevez, Jackson Swalley, Harper Neece, Easton Walker, Griffin Rehkemper, Cody Lingley, Zach Goggin, Thailer Coakley and Owen Haston.

The fourth grade team currently has a 12-1 record for the season.