Archers Basketball For Local Youth

Young basketball players from the area are getting the chance to play through The Illinois Archers Program, based in Greenville.

Bond County boys and girls from third to sixth grade recently played at Breese, Troy and Greenville University.

The fifth grade and sixth grade boys’ teams won against Collinsville and Edwardsville.

In girls action, the Archers fifth and sixth graders combined for one squad to edge Edwardsville, then lost to the Ball Hogg Academy.

The local fourth grade girls’ squad also fell to Ball Hogg Academy.

The Illinois Archers recently participated in a skills training session at Greenville University. Six games followed across all grade levels.

The Illinois Archers Program consists of athletes from Bond County. Teams continue their seasons in the Breese Elementary Basketball League, the Metro East Youth Basketball League and the Junior South Central Conference.