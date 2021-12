Mulberry Grove played at Martinsville Saturday afternoon.

The basketball Aces were defeated 53-37.

Mulberry Grove was to play at Bunker Hill this Friday, however Athletic Director Chad Nelson reported the game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Bunker Hill.

The game will be rescheduled.

The next contest for the Aces is Tuesday, December 14 in the St. Elmo Tournament at 6:15 p.m. The opponent will be South Central.