Greenville 60 Okawville 42
Litchfield 60 Mulberry Grove 32
Altamont 82 Vandalia 45
Breese Central 44 Salem 38
Mascoutah 56 Highland 47
John Burroughs 65 Mater Dei 53
Pana 71 Pawnee 26
South Central 61 Patoka 36
Williamsville 51 Carlinville 26
Waterloo 61 Triad 36
Metro East Lutheran 47 Granite City 46
Centralia 52 Belleville Althoff 49
Belleville East 61 Collinsville 53
O’Fallon 69 Belleville West 33
Sandoval 61 O’Fallon FBA 41
Boys High School Conference Basketball Scores from Friday
