A former Greenville High School athlete will soon be playing college golf.

Gaite Brauns will transfer to Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri at the start of the next semester. He has been attending Lindenwood University.

Brauns is in his junior year and will play for the Central Methodist Eagles this spring.

A 2019 graduate of Greenville High School, Brauns was a Comet golfer one year and also played football and basketball.

He is the son of Gayla and Gary Brauns of Greenville.