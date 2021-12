The Greenville Comets have two more games in the Kaskaskian Basketball Classic at Carlyle.

They battle Okawville at 7:30 p.m. tonight (Friday) in Pool B play.

The final day of the tournament is Saturday and the results of pool play will determine the matchups.

The seventh place game is at 3 p.m., followed by the fifth place game, third place game and the championship contest,, scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

WGEL will broadcast both Comet games.