Comets defeat Okawville at Kaskaskian Classic

The Greenville Comets defeated Okawville Friday night, 60-42, in the Kaskaskian Classic at Carlyle.

The victory puts the Comets into Saturday’s third place game against Hillsboro. Game time is set for 6 p.m. and it will be broadcast on WGEL.

In Friday night’s game, the score was tied after one quarter and the Comets led by nine at halftime. Sparking the Greenville offense was Landen Moss with 15 first half points.

The Comet lead expanded to 13 points early in the third quarter, but Okawville battled back to make it a four-point game with just under three minutes left.

By the end of the third quarter, the Comet lead was back up to 12 points, and the closest Okawville could get in the last period was 11.

Moss finished the game with 20 points and eight rebounds. Also scoring in double figures were Jaylon Betts with 12 points and Jack Schaufelberger with 11.

The Comets sank eight three-point shots, five by Moss, and made 10 of 13 free throws.

The Greenville team enters today’s game with a 2-2 overall record.