Comets Drop Third Place Game

The third place game in the Kaskaskian Classic at Carlyle on Saturday was a story of two different halves.

Hillsboro rallied to defeat the Greenville Comets 69-63.

The Comets had an outstanding first half and led 40-23 at intermission.

Hillsboro cut the difference to six points by the end of the third quarter then exploded for 31 points in the final frame.

The Hiltoppers outscored GHS 13-2 at the free throw line in the game. The Comets sank nine three-pointers.

Leading all scorers was Jack Schaufelberger of the Comets with 33 points. Peyton McCullough added 17.

Greenville High’s varsity team is now 2-3 for the season. The Comets play Friday night at Litchfield and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.

