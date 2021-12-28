Comets Edged In Tournament

A big fourth quarter rally wasn’t enough for the Greenville Comets in their first game of the Duster Thomas Classic in Pinckneyville.

Playing a 9 a.m. game Monday, the Comets were defeated by Benton 50-46.

Benton led by as many as 11 points in the final quarter, but the Comets responded with a big effort. They went on an 11 to 2 run to get to within two points with 2:20 left.

Benton slowed the ball down and held a four point lead with the clock winding down. A field goal with 11 seconds remaining got the Comets to within two points again. Benton sank a couple of free throws for the final four-point margin.

Both teams shot 50 percent from the field, with the Comets sinking nine of 19 three-point attempts.

Peyton McCullough led the GHS scoring with 15 points. Jack Schaufelberger had 13.

The Comets play again in Pinckneyville tournament at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.