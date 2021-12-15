Comets Fall To Okawville

After beating Okawville in a tournament at Carlyle earlier this season, the Greenville Comets were unable to do it again Tuesday night in their first home game.

Okawville topped the Comets 52-40 behind a 25-point effort from Ethan Riechmann.

The game was tied after one quarter and the Rockets led by a point at halftime. Okawville scored 18 points in the third quarter, matching its first half offensive output, to lead by eight.

The Comets battled back to take a 40-39 lead with three and a half minutes left, but didn’t score the rest of the game.

The visitors sank 13 of 15 free throws and had seven three-point field goals, five by Riechmann.

GHS was six of nine at the line and connected on six three-point shots.

Jack Schaufelberger led the Comets’ scoring with 15 points. He made three, three pointers.

Greenville is 3-4 for the season and plays at home Friday against Staunton. The Comets host a shootout Saturday and will play at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. All three games will be broadcast on WGEL.